It was just before 8pm on Tuesday September 3, 2002. The sounds of sirens rang throughout Stillwater and then more and more sirens moved forward onto north Main Street with the billowing smoke reaching hundreds of feet in the air. A fire was reported at the old prison site and firefighters were on route to save the historic buildings.
The buildings had recently been a part of a plan for renovation, either into a hotel complex of for condominiums that would bring life to the north end of Main Street. Renewal by Andersen had just produced a new window that was approved by the State Historic Preservation Office that would allow the site to remain on the National Register of Historic Places. Progress was being made and the community was excited about the potential of new development at the site.
The buildings were constructed as the twine factory and warehouse buildings for the prison complex as a means of keeping the inmates employed while serving their time in 1890. After the prison closed in 1914, the cellblocks and other buildings on the site were torn down as a National Youth Administration project during the 1930s. The two remaining structures where used for various enterprises over the next seventy years including the War Industries plant and for storage of school buses.
Over a dozen departments came to help contain the fire. It became obvious that the fire was too hot; with white flames coming out of the windows, so the departments, moved back to make sure the fire did not spread. The historic Warden’s House Museum, just across the south wall from the site, was doused with foam and water every 10 to 15 minutes to prevent its loss. Other concerns were with the Minnesota Zephyr depot across the street to the east. Fortunately, those buildings were kept safe.
When the smoke cleared and the morning sun rose to shine of the destruction, both buildings were a total loss, just a pile of smoldering bricks with some firefighters dousing the hot spots. Stillwater Mayor Jay Kimble noted, “We lost a part of history and heritage not just for our town but for our entire state.”
The state fire inspectors came to see what caused the fire and determined that it was arson. Stillwater Police Chief Larry Dauffenbach said, “The cause is very suspicious at this point. We’re suspecting arson…eyewitnesses saw people speed off in a vehicle before the fire started.”
Less than a week later, three St. Paul men turned themselves in to authorities and one, Peter Michael Weyandt, was charged with arson. When police asked Weyandt why he set the fire, his response was, “I was bored.” He pled guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison, the two others were not charged.
The massive cleanup of the destroyed buildings was set to begin. The Washington County Historical Society, who owns the Warden’s House Museum next door, requested of the Stillwater City Council to harvest some of the historic bricks to sell as a fundraiser – a way to have the public obtain a piece of the rich history of the old Stillwater Prison.
The request was granted and in November 2002, the Historical Society sold bricks for five dollars apiece. Over the weekend, the Historical Society raised more than $10,000 and the first one to purchase a brick was Stillwater Prison Warden David Crist.
Construction started almost immediately after the site was cleared. The foundation of the twine factory is a focal landscape item at the Terra Springs development and as Mayor Kimble noted after the fire, “Now all we have is pictures to look at [of the old prison]…what a shame.”
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
