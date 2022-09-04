It was just before 8pm on Tuesday September 3, 2002. The sounds of sirens rang throughout Stillwater and then more and more sirens moved forward onto north Main Street with the billowing smoke reaching hundreds of feet in the air. A fire was reported at the old prison site and firefighters were on route to save the historic buildings.

The buildings had recently been a part of a plan for renovation, either into a hotel complex of for condominiums that would bring life to the north end of Main Street. Renewal by Andersen had just produced a new window that was approved by the State Historic Preservation Office that would allow the site to remain on the National Register of Historic Places. Progress was being made and the community was excited about the potential of new development at the site.

