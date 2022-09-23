John C. Nethaway

You never know where local history will be found. In a book called the Progressive Men of Minnesota, written in 1897, it is a collective of the men of Minnesota who were going to bring the state into the future. Among these progressive men was Judge John C. Nethaway of Stillwater.

Nethaway was born in Albany, New York on November 12, 1857 the son of Clinton Nethaway a local merchant. After receiving a common school education at Albany, he entered the Cobleskill, New York academy – graduating from that school in June 1874. He then began the study of law at the offices of Lamont & Baker, a leading law firm of Cobleskill. When Mr. Lamont was elected to the state senate, Nethaway was appointed his private secretary and this brought him back to his hometown of Albany.

