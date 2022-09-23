You never know where local history will be found. In a book called the Progressive Men of Minnesota, written in 1897, it is a collective of the men of Minnesota who were going to bring the state into the future. Among these progressive men was Judge John C. Nethaway of Stillwater.
Nethaway was born in Albany, New York on November 12, 1857 the son of Clinton Nethaway a local merchant. After receiving a common school education at Albany, he entered the Cobleskill, New York academy – graduating from that school in June 1874. He then began the study of law at the offices of Lamont & Baker, a leading law firm of Cobleskill. When Mr. Lamont was elected to the state senate, Nethaway was appointed his private secretary and this brought him back to his hometown of Albany.
During his spare time, John would take courses at the Albany Law School and in February 1878 he applied for and passed the Bar exam of the state of New York. It was at this time he headed west and first stopped at Heron Lake, Minnesota.
He stayed there only six weeks then came to Stillwater, arriving June 18, 1878. Nethaway became associated with Levi E. Thompson – a prominent attorney – and stayed with him for two years. He then moved to the firm of McClure & Marsh, and after the appointment of William McCluer to the First District Judgeship, a new firm was organized with Fayette Marsh, Jasper N. Searles, and Nethaway. The Stillwater Messenger noted, “Marsh & Searles have done a sensible thing in admitting John C. Nethaway to an interest in their law business. Mr. Nethaway is a young man of fine natural and acquired legal ability who is destined to take a high rank in his profession.” This firm lasted until April 1884 when Nethaway was elected Municipal Judge – a position that the Messenger said Nethaway was “predestinated” to hold. He would hold the position for ten years.
In 1883, Nethaway was one of the original members of the new National Guard unit in Stillwater, being mustered in as a Corporal. He served in the unit until he was discharged in 1892.
In January 1916, he was appointed judge of the 19th Judicial District to replace the late Judge Solberg, by Minnesota Governor J.A.A. Burnquist. Nethaway also served as Washington County Attorney and assistant to the attorney general of Minnesota.
After he retired from the judgeship, Nethaway went back into private practice in Stillwater making criminal law his specialty. He also worked hard for the Democratic Party, being the secretary for several candidates for state and federal offices. He himself ran for attorney general of Minnesota in 1892 but was defeated.
He was married to Cora Hall, daughter of Abram Hall of Stillwater, on June 18, 1885. Together the couple had three sons, Jay A., Clinton H. and Guilford.
Nethaway would also serve as Stillwater City Attorney from 1898-1900 and Washington County Attorney from 1901 to 1913.
On July 3, 1917, Judge Nethaway went to Shakopee to take “baths” for his rheumatism. He and his family drove down, and his wife and sons returned to Stillwater. While there, the Judge fainted and died in Shakopee at 9:15 PM. His wife quickly returned to Shakopee, arriving just after her husband passed away.
The headline of the local papers read, “Sudden Death of J.C. Nethaway: Stillwater People are Shocked and Grieved at Painful News.” His funeral was held at the family home at 113 E. Cherry Street, with the Rev. Francis L. Palmer, rector of the Ascension Church officiating. Among the mourners at the funeral were several Minnesota Supreme Court Justices as well as Governor J.A.A. Burnquist.
Judge Nethaway was a member of several civic organizations including the Stillwater B.P.O.E. [Elks] club, Modern Woodmen, Modern Brotherhood and Knights of Pythias.
Nethaway was included in the book, “Progressive Men of Minnesota” twenty years before his death. He took on many cases as a lawyer and ruled on many as a judge. He helped Stillwater and the surrounding communities move from the 19th century into the 20th, and with that, he certainly was a progressive man.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Hisitorical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.