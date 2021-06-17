When Writing Meets Art, a literary reading series, will return to The Zephyr Theatre June 27.
Eight authors will present an afternoon of poetry, memoir and fiction on the theatre’s outdoor stage, said Elissa Cottle, founder and curator of the series since 2011.
Here are the authors who will read from their books or pieces of writing. Authors with books will sign and sell them after the reading.
Kathleen Melin is the author of “By Heart,” a memoir of progressive education. Her work also has appeared in “The Baltimore Review,” “Feminist Parenting,” Eric Utne’s “Cosmo DooGoods Urban Almanac.”
Melin is a teacher, presenter, and the proprietor of Kindred Farm Retreat, and she lives on her family farm in Wisconsin.
Morgan Grayce Willow is author of the poetry collections “Dodge & Scramble,” “Between,” “Silk,” “Oddly Enough,” “The Maps are Words,” “Arpeggio of Appetite” and “Spinnerets.” Her lyric essay “(Un)Document(ing),” was nominated for a Pushcart literary prize. Willow is a certified book artist from the Minnesota Center for Book Arts and a teacher at The Loft Literary Center, Community Programs in the Arts, and Minneapolis College. She lives in Minneapolis.
Heidi Barr is co-author of “12 Tiny Things,” a guide to living with daily intention, and author of “Cold Spring Hallelujah,” a poetry collection and three nonfiction books. She is a health coach and editor of the “Mindful Kitchen,” a wellness column in Wayfarer Magazine, and lives near Lindstrom with her family where they tend a large vegetable garden.
KateLynn Hibbard is author of the poetry collections “Sleeping Upside Down,” “Sweet Weight,” and “Simples,” which won the 2018 Howling Bird Press Poetry Prize. She is the editor of “When We Become Weavers: Queer Female Poets on the Midwest Experience.” Hibbard teaches at Minneapolis College and lives with many pets and her spouse, Jan, in St. Paul.
Rita Schweiss taught reading at Minneapolis College and currently is a reserve teacher at Blake School. Her poetry has appeared in “The Sow’s Ear Poetry Review and “The MacGuffin, Whistling Shade.” She enjoys spending time outdoors and at antiques malls and flea markets. She lives in St. Paul with her husband, son and daughter.
Rondi Atkin lives in Minneapolis with her dog, Sadie, where she writes, reads, practices tai chi, and teaches composition at Minneapolis College.
Jim Swanson has found that writing “brings out the storyteller residing inside.” A long-standing student in Cottle’s creative writing class, he said, “This weekly practice of writing has deeply touched me and given me a new window on life. I feel the stories and poems as I write them and hopefully they will resonate with you.”
Swanson lives in Stillwater.
Elissa Ann Cottle is the author of “The Receiving Quilt,” a forthcoming poetry collection, and her work has appeared in the “Nodin Poetry Anthology” and literary journals. She lives in Stillwater, is a mother of two sons, and teaches a private creative writing class. She also is a working editor, writer, website designer and The Zephyr Theatre’s literary arts producer.
When Writing Meets Art will be held at 2 p.m. June 27 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. (In case of rain, the reading will move to the theatre’s indoor stage.) Donations of $10 or more are suggested to benefit the theatre. Beverages and snacks will be sold. For more information, contact Cottle at 612-925-2249 or elissa.stillwaterzephyrtheatre@gmail.com.
New date for ‘New Neighborhood’
Calling all amateur sleuths. For some interactive at-home fun, Zoom into “New Neighborhood: Welcome to Running Springs,” a Clue-like murder-mystery production hosted by The Zephyr Theatre in partnership with StoryArk.
The new date is June 27.
The murder-lite script, more humorous than gritty, focuses on a neighborhood get-together of new residents. The one-hour production stars six actors, but thanks to the interactive magic of Zoom, all audience members will also be party guests and then detectives. The audience will get to grill suspicious characters -- five actors located in Hollywood and one located in London -- in real-time and then chat among themselves in breakout rooms.
Gumshoe wannabes will have other hints at hand, too. Each ticket holder will receive a box of clues and a cocktail kit to open and puzzle over during the live event.
“New Neighborhood: Welcome to Running Springs” will be aired at 3 p.m. June 27. Tickets, which will include Zoom access and a box of clues, are $75 per household computer. Deadline for ticket purchase is midnight June 23. To order tickets, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Outdoor music
Swingin’ on a Star
Swingin’ On a Star, presenting an outdoor concert and swing dance, plays the joyous music of the Great American Songbook — Ellington, Basie, Ella, and Gershwin. When five entertainers combine sax, drums, bass and keyboard with vocals, they create music that’s great for listening and dancing.
Swingin’ On a Star will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. June 19 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. A $15 donation is suggested. For more information, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
‘Mamma Mia!’
Beyond The Zephyr’s parking lot, there will be more theatre entertainment this summer. The sing-along-with-me musical “Mamma Mia!” will be staged at 7 p.m. July 22-25 in Lowell Park.
Seating capacity will be 1,000.
Tickets will be available soon at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.