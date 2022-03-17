The Washington County Historical Society will host a talk by Patrick Shannon, author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1919” at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.
Praise for “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1919: “If you like true crime stories, you won’t want to miss this book. Author Patrick L. Shannon tells the tales of ten murders from Minnesota’s history in the voice of someone involved either in the murder itself or the resulting trial. The cases are full of twists and turns, desperate schemers, jilted lovers, and all the captivating peculiarities of people who commit murder. Shannon’s accounts of the trials are extremely well researched and told with excellent attention to historical detail. Through the telling of these cases, he weaves the evolution of criminal law and capital punishment in Minnesota. Each case also includes a fascinating epilogue in which the reader learns the ultimate fate of all the major players. This is a captivating read for those interested in Minnesota history, true crime, and criminal justice.” -Katie Jean Davey, reference librarian
Shannon is a graduate of De La Salle High School and the University of St. Thomas. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Narcotics and spent most of his career with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as a special agent in narcotics and death investigations. He now writes, and is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. He lives in Minneapolis with his wife and two grown children.
Copies of Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1919 will be available for purchase at the WCHS Store before and after the program. The Washington County Heritage Center will be open at 6 p.m. for event attendees to visit the museum.
The program is free to the public. Reservations not required. For questions, contact emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or visit the Washington County Heritage Center Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.