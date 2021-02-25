The Zephyr Theatre — like so many performance venues —was confronted with the coronavirus crisis last year. After hosting limited outdoor concerts and putting Shakespeare in the parking lot during summer and fall, the theatre contemplated a cold, dark winter.
Who knew its next big production would be an ice show.
The Zephyr’s Ice Palace MAZE became the theatre’s contribution to Stillwater’s lineup of wintertime enticements. The towering maze, colorful at night, debuted Jan. 22 and closed Feb. 24.
Calyssa Hall, the Zephyr’s executive director, had visions of an ice palace when a winter project was first proposed. The plan morphed into a maze when Franz Hall, the theatre’s operations director and architect of the project, suggested building an interactive attraction.
“Let’s have something people can do, not just look at,” he suggested.
Towering ice block walls created about a half mile of maze with many dead ends. Twin slides at the end made for speedy exits and exciting races.
Ice sculptures, including two ice thrones, provided perfect photo ops inside the maze. An ice bar and fire pits near the maze upped the options for activity.
Admission to the ice maze became one of the hottest tickets in town.
During the process, “I learned a lot about ice,” Calyssa Hall, the Zephyr’s executive director, said.
Everyone did.
Finding ice was the first big challenge. Plans to harvest ice blocks from Green Lake in Spicer and/or Cullen Lake in Nisswa fell through when ice cutters were in short supply. Minnesota Ice, a company based in St. Paul, solved the sourcing problem by delivering 15 semi-tractor truckloads of man-made ice blocks starting Jan. 7.
Building with ice was the next challenge. Turns out, even professionally formed ice blocks are not quite uniform in shape. Unlike cinder blocks or other traditional building materials, ice blocks are vulnerable to weather.
As the nearly 2,000 ice blocks sat waiting to be used, some became slightly varied in size and sometimes had rounded ends.
“Some were the shape of Popsicles,” architect Hall said.
Of course, it also didn’t help that the parking lot, the foundation for the ice walls, was far from level, he noted.
And then there was the unseasonable weather. Warm temperatures in January made the ice blocks slippery and hard to keep in position during the build.
After the maze was completed, nightly maintenance was required to patch holes the sun and wind had carved.
The pathway through the maze needed constant maintenance too. Combinations of mulch, sawdust, sand and pine shavings — “all kinds of stuff,” Franz Hall said — were used to sop up wetness on some days and reduce iciness on other days. The sun, wind, snow, drizzle, and bone-chilling cold all had roles in this production.
“The ice experience changed with the weather,” Calyssa Hall said.
The path through the maze was sticky in warm temps, slippery when snowy and creaky when very cold, she said. During heavy snowfall, the maze provided surprising protection.
“It was actually warmer inside those walls,” Franz Hall said.
One surprising takeaway from this year’s Ice Palace MAZE experience: “I’m super excited about ice,” said Calyssa Hall. “It’s truly artistic. The medium is cool, and the lighting resembles a theatre show. And now we’re plugged into the national — actually, international — world of ice sculptors.”
Sounds like a woman making plans for another ice extravaganza next year.
Calyssa Hall, who once only dreamed of ice palaces, now envisions a slightly bigger ice maze with more sculptors, more actors, more musicians and more performance art.
