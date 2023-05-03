Temperatures are beginning to warm up and the piles of snow have melted away, signaling the end of the winter heating season. Also ending soon is Minnesota’s cold weather rule, which protects Minnesotans from having their natural gas service disconnected between Oct. 1 and April 30. As cold weather rule protection ends, CenterPoint Energy encourages eligible Minnesota customers to apply for energy assistance by the May 31 deadline.

CenterPoint Energy is reminding its residential customers that assistance is still available to help pay their natural gas bills from the winter. Minnesota’s energy assistance program is a federally-funded program that helps cover home heating costs and furnace repairs for income-qualified households.

