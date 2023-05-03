Temperatures are beginning to warm up and the piles of snow have melted away, signaling the end of the winter heating season. Also ending soon is Minnesota’s cold weather rule, which protects Minnesotans from having their natural gas service disconnected between Oct. 1 and April 30. As cold weather rule protection ends, CenterPoint Energy encourages eligible Minnesota customers to apply for energy assistance by the May 31 deadline.
CenterPoint Energy is reminding its residential customers that assistance is still available to help pay their natural gas bills from the winter. Minnesota’s energy assistance program is a federally-funded program that helps cover home heating costs and furnace repairs for income-qualified households.
Both renters and homeowners can qualify, with eligibility based on income and household size. For example, a family of four could earn up to $70,552 annually and qualify to receive assistance. The deadline to apply is May 31.
Customers who have difficulty paying their winter heating bills should contact CenterPoint Energy to see if they are eligible for energy assistance and set up a payment plan to prevent disconnection of their service. A payment plan takes into consideration a customer’s financial situation and any other special circumstances.
In addition, any CenterPoint Energy customer may sign up for an average monthly billing plan, which spreads costs throughout the year to help manage winter payment peaks. Customers can sign up at CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount or by calling 800-245-2377.
There is also good news for customers in the 2023 forecast for natural gas prices.
According to the latest short-term energy outlook issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 11, national average market prices for natural gas this year are expected to be more than 50% lower than last year. The pricing trend reflects increased natural gas production, lower consumption and higher-than-normal storage inventories coming out of the winter heating season.
As a utility, CenterPoint Energy buys natural gas in the market for delivery to its customers. The price CenterPoint Energy pays for natural gas in the market is the same price it charges customers, with no markup.
CenterPoint Energy is Minnesota’s largest natural gas utility, serving 900,000 residential and business customers in more than 260 communities.
