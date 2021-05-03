A new rental assistance program, RentHelpMN, has opened for applications, making it possible for low- and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.
Washington County renters may apply directly or learn more about the application process by seeing renthelpmn.org or calling 651-430-6570, which includes multilingual assistance. Those outside of Washington County may call 211 for questions or assistance. The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about RentHelpMN COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The programs also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With federal funding through the federal stimulus bill passed in December 2020, Minnesota received about $375 million for emergency rental assistance, with $289 million going to the state and approximately $85 million going to localities in the Twin Cities metro area. The funds are available to help prevent eviction and homelessness and to maintain housing stability for low- to moderate-income renters.
With one statewide portal to access the assistance, the state is coordinating with participating local governments to distribute the rental assistance, including Washington County. Property managers and landlords are encouraged to let their tenants know about RentHelpMN and help them be prepared to apply.
