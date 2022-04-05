Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, this musical follows the favorite son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his 11 jealous brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife.
While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty, but troubled, Elvis-inspired Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
This production will feature a community of performers ranging in age from adults to second graders.
Rob Sutherland, Ashland’s Artistic Director and the Director of Joseph said, “I love this show and it exemplifies Ashland’s mission. We exist to lift up each and every person who walks through our doors, and like so many young people, Joseph doesn’t see in himself what others see. He has an amazing gift and when he realizes it, he is able to do great things for everyone around him.”
Collin Krieger, who plays the title character, said “Joseph is a character that anybody can relate to. We’ve all gone through hard times and had to pick ourselves up and just keep living. It’s Joseph’s perseverance throughout the show that really brings his story to life.”
Sharayah Russell plays the Narrator and said: “I grew up listening to Joseph—it’s a show that’s extremely near and dear to my heart. Through this story we see that the moment we decide that we have a say in how our story goes, we can change the world….”
The artistic team includes director Rob Sutherland, vocal director JC Lippold, choreographer Maggie Koller, Children’s Choir director Annie Lynch, stage manager Latashia White, set and sound designer Born Into Royalty, lighting designer Jacob Hofer and props designer Holly Forsberg. The cast includes Lake Elmo and Stillwater residents John Kurtz (Pharaoh & Joseph U/S); Mark Skoog (Potiphar); Chloe Roed (Asher’s Wife); Connie Kurtz (Ensemble); Sophia Eineke, Oliver Shipman, Joey Vanderhoff, Margaret Vazac, Rebecca Vazac (Children’s Choir).
If you go
What: Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
When: Friday and Saturday Evenings 7p.m. April 22, 23, 29, 30; May 6, 7, 13, 14; Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2 p.m.: April 23, 24, 30; May 1, 7, 8, 14, 15
Where: Ashland Productions, Maplewood Community Center at 2100 White Bear Ave N. Parking is free.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com ABOUT Ashland Productions: Under the leadership of Artistic Director/Founder Rob Sutherland and Executive Director Christopher Scholl, Ashland is celebrating their 23rd season of living their mission, being a youth-centered, multigenerational theater company that fosters self-esteem and a sense of belonging.
Cost: Tickets range from $18-$20.
More information, visit: www.ashlandproductions.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.