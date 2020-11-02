Chosen from a statewide pool of applicants, Karen Keenan, of Pine Springs, has been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training that started this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Keenan has a daughter with Down syndrome.
She is interested in learning more about school inclusion, advocacy and state and federal policies. Keenan expressed joy in seeing her daughter swim, ski, read, and “do all the things that kids do.”
Keenan is the former chair of ConnectWC, 2013 Mahtomedi Ted X Speaker “What if we created a Community of Belonging,” and co-organized Chloe’s Cannonballs, her daughters’ team, for the Polar Plunge.
Keenan was recently hired as the executive director of Valley Friendship Club, a local non-profit providing opportunities for children and young adults living with disabilities.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
The Governor’s Council introduced the program in 1987, and, through expansion to other states and countries, Partners has trained more than 27,000 people worldwide.
