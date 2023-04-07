March went out like a lion once again this year. Mother Nature sure likes to play April Fools jokes on us. My muscles still hurt after clearing that foot of wet, heavy snow. And I hope you didn’t get the tree damage like we did. We lost several trees from the weight of that snow combined with those fierce winds. My parents’ house in Lake Elmo took a beating as well. Somehow it seems fitting with the terrible winter we’ve gone through. I always try to find the bright side, and things are looking much brighter than Aprils of yore.
I know you remember April of 2018. We set a record with 26.1 inches of snow. We average 3.5 inches for the month, and even that seems like a lot of snow. In 2013, we racked up 17.9 inches of snow during our fourth month. And in 2002 we cleared away 20.2 inches for the month. Three of the top four snowiest Aprils have occurred in the past 21 years. These aren’t the April showers I remember. But this isn’t always a snowy month.
In 2015 we only had 0.3 inches of snow. In 2012 it was only a trace that fell in April. And we didn’t see one single flake in April of 2010. Three of the top seven least snowy Aprils have occurred in the past 13 years. Talk about hit or miss. It will get much harder to pick up snow vs. rain with our warming temperatures and ever-increasing sun angle. At least April snows don’t stick around for long.
I am always dreaming of a white Christmas, but I never dream of a white Easter. But I do recall the Easter Bunny having to hide eggs in our yard in the snow. I mean, the bunny must have hated it, but my kids didn’t care if there was snow or not. They didn’t care if it was warm or cold. They just wanted to get more eggs than their sisters. Occasionally, a critter managed to crack open one of those plastic eggs full of chocolates or jellybeans. I bet that critter didn’t sleep for a week with that sugar rush.
Do you have big Easter meal plans? Do you go the traditional route with ham and potatoes? Are you wild and crazy and cook something on the grill or in the smoker? A little pet note for you: Don’t let anyone sneak your dog slices of ham. Our poor Bailey was snuck a chunk or three of ham from every family member a few years back. The next morning, she looked like Rocky Balboa at the end of Rocky one, two, three and four. Too much salt in that ham. No more scraps for her. Of course, our little doggie stares me down like Ivan Drago in Rocky four now. If she says, “I must break you,” I am running for the hills.
Have a Happy Easter! I hope you get the chance to gather with loved ones. Get your taxes in by the 18th and enjoy real Spring. Before you know it, summer will arrive, and most will be happy. Of course, a few will be complaining about the heat and humidity. Every season is weather complaining season. I do it too.
Chris Shaffer is the chief meteorologist for WCCO-TV Minneapolis.
