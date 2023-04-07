March went out like a lion once again this year. Mother Nature sure likes to play April Fools jokes on us. My muscles still hurt after clearing that foot of wet, heavy snow. And I hope you didn’t get the tree damage like we did. We lost several trees from the weight of that snow combined with those fierce winds. My parents’ house in Lake Elmo took a beating as well. Somehow it seems fitting with the terrible winter we’ve gone through. I always try to find the bright side, and things are looking much brighter than Aprils of yore.

I know you remember April of 2018. We set a record with 26.1 inches of snow. We average 3.5 inches for the month, and even that seems like a lot of snow. In 2013, we racked up 17.9 inches of snow during our fourth month. And in 2002 we cleared away 20.2 inches for the month. Three of the top four snowiest Aprils have occurred in the past 21 years. These aren’t the April showers I remember. But this isn’t always a snowy month.

