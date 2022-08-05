Apple River

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

 Alex Kormann

A day out on the river took a horrific turn last Saturday, July 30, when a knife wielding man went on a stabbing rampage, killing one person and injuring four more on the Apple River near Somerset, Wis.

Isaac Schuman, 17, of Stillwater Minn., was later identified as the person killed. Schuman was a student at Stillwater Area High School, and would have started his senior year this fall.

Load comments