A Memorial Day ceremony at the Stillwater Veterans Memorial will begin at 9 a.m., Monday, May 31 to honor St. Croix Valley area casualties of war.
The ceremony will include music by the Croix Chordsmen and “Taps” performed by Stillwater Area High School students. A flag raising and flyover by the T-6 Thunder Flight Team is planned for noon.
The Stillwater Veterans Memorial honors on Memorial Day and every day the 125 former students of Stillwater schools who have been killed in all our nation’s wars from the Civil War through Vietnam. Of that number eight are still missing and 23 are confirmed dead and are interred in 13 American Battle Monument Cemeteries throughout the world.
In their honor and remembrance, four T-6 WWII aircraft will be overflying in formation dropping smoke over the Stillwater Veterans Memorial, and Stillwater Middle School and Senior Area High School at noon on Memorial Day.
The Stillwater Veterans Memorial is at Third and Pine Streets in Stillwater. While some seating will be provided, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more information, visit Stillwater Veterans Memorial at http://www.stillwaterveteransmemorial.org and https://www.facebook.com/stillwater.veterans.memorial.
Honor guard
Each year the Honor Guard and Auxiliary of VFW Post 323 visit local cemeteries on Memorial Day.
A solemn service is conducted to honor the sacrifices made by those who served.
This year the guard will visit Rutherford Cemetery 7 a.m.; St. Mathews Cemetery; 7:30 a.m. Withrow Cemetery 7:50 a.m; Marine on St.Croix; 8:30 a.m. Houlton, Wisconsin, Cemetery 9:15 a.m.; Fairview Cemetery; 9:35 a.m.; Salem Cemetery 9:50 a.m.; Stillwater Veterans Memorial 10:15 a.m. and VFW Post Home 10:45 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 31.
Bayport parade
The Bayport American Legion’s annual Memorial Day parade was canceled again this year; however, there will be a memorial service for veterans at St. Michael’s cemetery from 10-11 a.m..
Hot dogs and chips will be provided after the ceremony at the legion.
