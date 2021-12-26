Andersen Corporation, a windows and doors manufacturer based in Bayport, announced it will pay out $31.6 million in 2021 to eligible employees as part of the company’s annual profit sharing program.
The company also announced its 2022 profit sharing program will increase to $4,000 per eligible employee and will require employees to be fully vaccinated to qualify.
The company’s employees more than 11,000 workers.
“In times like these, our annual tradition of profit sharing is a particularly special way we recognize and celebrate the work of our employees,” Andersen Corporation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Lund said.
Andersen Windows is headquartered in the St. Croix Valley.
Each eligible employee will receive an annual payout of $3,200, which is $400 above the target for the year.
Andersen’s century-old tradition of profit sharing dates back to 1914 when founder Hans J. Andersen personally delivered the first checks, according to a press release from the company.
“At Andersen, we made the decision earlier this year not to institute a vaccine mandate for existing employees given all we have been through together over the past 21 months,” Lund said. “Going forward, we believe it continues to be our responsibility to take appropriate measures to help reduce the impact of this pandemic on our people and our communities. We’ve chosen to do this by incentivizing current and future employees through a vaccination requirement as part of our 2022 profit-sharing program.”
In 2022, the company will commit $4,000 in profit sharing per eligible employee.
This will be the largest profit sharing payout the company has made since before the Great Recession, the release states. It will also be a fixed amount paid in quarterly installments of $1,000.
As of Dec. 4, Andersen requires all new hires to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their first day of work at Andersen, subject to limited exceptions. For more information about Andersen Windows, visit https://andersencareers.com/.
