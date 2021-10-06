Here in Minnesota, audience members who shout at performers are often considered rude. But at The Zephyr Theatre on Oct. 10, there should be audible and enthusiastic “Olés!” when the Anda Flamenco Company pounds out its percussive, emotive music and dance.
“For the dancers, a silent flamenco audience means they have bored the audience to sleep,” said Kristina de Sacramento, artistic director of the dance company. “It’s a complete insult.”
So, those who witness the traditional Spanish dance have their own vocabulary called “jaleos” in Spanish (or shouts of encouragement). Common shouts are “Olé!,” “Arte!,” and “Anda!” Unsure about shouting in Spanish? Then use these English translations, de Sacramento said: “Bravo!,” “Artful!,” and “Go girl!”
The Minneapolis-based troupe will present a program called “Otra Vez” (“Another Time”) at The Zephyr. It’s the third time the group has danced at the theatre.
And because “true flamenco is never, ever danced to recorded music,” de Sacramento said.
The six Anda Flamenco dancers will perform with two guitarists and one singer.
A centuries-old art form that originated in Southern Spain (predominantly in Andalusia), flamenco folds in influences of Gypsies, Sephardic Jews, and Moors, as well as the traditional folkloric dances of Catholic Spain. It is characterized by rhythmic hand clapping, rhythmic footwork, highly choreographed dance steps, and song that is both joyful and plaintive.
The women’s floor-length colorful dresses are often ruffled at hems of skirts and ends of sleeves, and the wood soles and high heels of the shoes are studded with tiny nails to make the complicated footwork resound. Hats, fans, and fringed shawls are prominent in performances, but they are not simply stage props.
“These represent items found in ordinary life,” de Sacramento said.
Authenticity is key for de Sacramento, who describes her troupe as “real women dancing real flamenco.”
This Minnetonka woman discovered flamenco dance when she was in Paris in 1987. She was a painter, videographer, writer — and a disgruntled beginning ballet student. The dance school she attended, with its barres and
ballerinas, also offered flamenco. That dance’s distinctive sound and movement hooked her immediately.
De Sacramento gorged on flamenco lessons — three classes a day — during the last three weeks of her six-month stay in Paris. She brags that her first flamenco lesson was on her 38th birthday there.
When she returned home to Minnesota, she discovered it was also home to internationally respected flamenco artist Susana di Palma. In addition to studying with di Palma for years, de Sacramento trained with Spanish artists visiting America and during her 34 years of travel to Spain.
Her first performance was at age 41. She began teaching in 1995, and she formed her dance company in 2001. Now 72, this teacher, artistic director, choreographer, and singer is the oldest member of her troupe.
The “youngsters” in her company are in their late 40s and early 50s, but most of the women are older than 60. “Age is an advantage,” de Sacramento said, “because it allows you to be powerful and sensual without being mistaken for sexual or vulgar.”
Olé to that!
Anda Flamenco Company will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 indoors at the Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Zephyr Event Schedule
“The Aristocats,” Oct. 7 and
9The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre presents “The Aristocats,” a tale of high-society, mansion-dwelling Parisian cats who are dumped in the wilderness. A band of musical alley cats saves the day. The actors are 8- to 12-year-olds.
“The Artistocats” will be performed at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 on the indoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. General admission tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and free for ages 5 and younger and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door.
Haunted History Trolley Tours, through OctoberBoard the trolley and take a trip through Stillwater’s spooky past — if you dare. Tours are presented by Wahoo Adventures, and the true stories are told by actors adept at unearthing the old city’s ghouls and ghosts. Haunted History Trolley Tours will be offered Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, and 29 with boarding at The Zephyr Theatre, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Starting times are staggered. Tickets are $45 and are available at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley.
Masquerade Ball, Oct. 30Costumes are optional at this fourth annual Zephyr party, but why miss a chance to dress up like your favorite superhero, moody monster, cartoon character, or vampy vixen? The 21-and-older party includes the Haunted History Trolley Tour, live music, scavenger hunt, prizes, food, and drink. The Masquerade ball will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at The Zephyr Theatre, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Tickets are $75 and are available through Wahoo Adventures at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley. (Note: Party-goers will book their trolley tour when they buy ball tickets.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.