Golden redhorse on the St. Croix River

 Angie Hong

For years, there have been winners and losers in the Minnesota fish family. Popular species such as trout and walleye are closely monitored, bred in state-funded hatcheries, and protected with strict regulations on seasons and catch limits. Other fish, including redhorse, bigmouth and smallmouth buffalo, sheepshead, bowfin, gar, goldeye, and bullheads, have been classified as “rough fish” with little to no conservation measures in place to protect them from extirpation or extinction. Tyler Winter, director of the nonprofit Native Fish for Tomorrow, hopes that Minnesota’s fish favoritism may finally be coming to an end.

“The St. Croix is a hot spot of fish diversity. The fact some species of rough fish are missing above Taylor’s Falls, despite the exceptional water quality, highlights the real threats facing these fish,” Winter said. “They obviously are not inexhaustible, since they have been extirpated from the upper river and many inland streams. The same can be said below Taylor’s Falls. Yes, the lower St. Croix is home to many species of threatened fish. But, why are they threatened?”

