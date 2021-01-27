All students enrolled in Independent School District 834 “On the Dial” program will return to classrooms before the end of the year.
The Stillwater Area Schools board of directors voted 5-2 at its meeting Jan. 26 to start returning secondary education students to classrooms beginning in mid-February.
The return to school will follow a slow rollout plan with all learners returning by April 5.
Board members Liz Weisberg and Tina Riehle voted against the change.
The district started the school year with all students learning in a hybrid model, alternating in-person instruction on different days for students enrolled in the district’s “On the Dial” program. On the Dial means that the school board can change the district’s leaning model as COVID-19 numbers fluctuate. Secondary education students are remaining in the “On the Dial” model the district began the school year in. Families who opted into distance learning for the year will continue remote instruction.
For more details on this story, see the Friday, Jan. 29 print edition of the Stillwater Gazette.
