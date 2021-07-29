For around 150 years the Washington County Fair holds an annual event celebrating agriculture, livestock and promoting general merriment. This year it’s coming back — after being cancelled for COVID last year — to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
Washington County Historical Society Executive Director Brent Peterson wrote an essay depicting a history of the county fair since its inception in 1871.
The fair can trace its roots back to the county’s early agriculture. A Washington County Agricultural Society started in the 1850s.
“But that one died,” Peterson said. “It just fizzled for some reason, and then in 1870 they regained momentum to start another ag society.”
The newly formed agricultural society held the first county fair in Cottage Grove in the fall of 1871, he said. The next year the fair was held in Stillwater at the Old Parson Farm, at the corner of Orleans Street and Sixth Avenue, Peterson wrote.
“Early fairs were farmers markets like,” Peterson said. “So they would bring their best crops; best beets; best root vegetables; best flowers just like you see today and they would compete for prizes. It was very much a big thing it was also a way for people to connect with each other.”
For instance, a farmer from Scandia could meet up with a farmer from Denmark Township. The conversation that may have followed could have been about the best way to grow crops.
“It was really a networking thing that they could (use to) improve their farming,” Peterson said.
At the first county fair, the Stillwater Fire Department showed off new equipment and an Afton resident brought a squash that weighed 140 pounds and a 7-year-old girl displayed a quilt she made, Peterson wrote in his essay.
After the inaugural year, the fair moved to the Lily Lake Driving Park in Stillwater. After a disagreement about how much ticket sales should be given to the driving park, the fair moved to Bass Lake (what is now Lake Elmo) in 1875 where Gov. Cushman Davis spoke.
In 1876, many St. Croix Valley baseball teams competed at the fair for a $100 prize.
In 1877, a tornado hit the Bass Lake fairgrounds and it moved back to Lily Lake Driving Park for the years of 1877 and 1878. In 1878, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Ignatious Donnelly spoke and created a political uproar, and the fair was cancelled the next year.
“What did he say in his speech,” Peterson said. “Did that lend toward the cancellation of the 1879 county fair?”
The county fair restarted in 1883 and was held in the driving park again from 1883 to 1886
From 1887 to 1904 there are no records of a county fair being held.
“It didn’t happen as far as I can tell,” Peterson said.
In October 1903, the Washington County Fair Association was formed, and it returned from 1905 to 1908 at the Driving Park until the fairgrounds were sold.
In 1913, the county fair returned and opened in Forest Lake on West Broadway near the railroad tracks for the first couple of years before moving to downtown Stillwater in 1917 and 1918.
The fair was called off in 1919. The official reason given was a lack of suitable buildings of where to hold the fair. The fair wasn’t held again until 1924 when it was held at Crocus Park in Bayport at the south end of town.
Given that time frame, Peterson speculated the event may have been called off because of the Spanish Flu epidemic.
“You kind of wonder if the pandemic then cancelled that out, but again I don’t know (for sure),” Peterson said. “I not saying (for certain) that’s why there was no fair in 1920.”
In the mid-20s, the fair started to change.
“The fair started evolving, and they started getting amusements rides,” Peterson said. “So they’d have the Ferris Wheel. They’d have the little teacups. It became more of a popular event (for the greater community).”
In 1941, the fair was cancelled. When it returned in 1942 Peterson said it was focused on the war effort
“It was all bond sales, blood drives, Red Cross, and ‘support the soldiers,’” Peterson said. “It could have been some scrap metal drives as well. So those things certainly shifted during the war years. It was more about bringing the community together.”
With the war ending in 1945, the fair set a record attendance that of 10,000 fairgoers.
The fair was consistently held from 1942 until 2020 when it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 1970, the fair moved to its current location in Baytown Township.
Andersen windows planned on expanding and pushed the fairgrounds out.
In researching all of the fairs, Peterson wished that he could have attended an early incarnation of the Washington County Fair to see how 19th century politics worked.
“I would have loved to have gone to a fair in the 1870s because they had a lot of politicians come can and speak,” Peterson said.
Eilleen Tank served as fair manager for the entire for 17 years from 1987 to 2004.
“It was just growing so fast and I was in charge of everything,” Tank said.
During her tenure, the exhibits increased immensely.
“The fair was just growing,” Task said. “The past eight years it’s sort of leveled off. Younger people aren’t as interested in the friendly fair competition.”
Tank still enjoys seeing people bringing their best work to the fair.
“I think just seeing other people looking at the exhibits that some people do,” Tank said “They’re top notch. They worked hard on showing a nice exhibit. … They certainly work on them all year long to have them ready for county fair.”
On Tuesday, the fair will start accepting exhibits. There is no fee — except for the horse category. The exhibits are judged on Tuesday, and the fair opens on Wednesday and is on display for the five days of the fair.
Even though it’s a Washington County the fair draws exhibitors from neighboring counties.
“For example, we have people coming over from Wisconsin, They say ‘you have such as nice county.’ They gain more from our fair then their local fair.”
Dorie Ostertag, the Fair’s current manager and treasurer, has served on the county fair board since 1994. She took over Tank’s manager duties in 2005.
She is looking forward to returning to an in-person fair for its 150th anniversary.
“We are having some displays of older equipment and doing a few different presentations and slides and pictures just trying to have a few things coming in,” Ostertag said.
Ostertag was intentionally a little vague on what the fair is doing for its anniversary celebration.
“You might have to come to the fair to see,” Ostertag said. “We’re going to make it a little special this year. This is a special year all around since we didn’t have a fair last year.”
Ostertag said the county fair has all the hoopla of the Great Minnesota Get-Together — without nearly as much of a crowd.
“We’re more like a mini state fair, you can actually come near and up close to the animals and don’t have to stand as long of lines for food and rides,” Ostertag said. “If people want to stay away from that we have just about everything they have.”
Ostertag noted the fair will have a craft brew house, 35 food vendors and horse shows and a truck pull.
“There’s something for everyone to come,” Ostertag said “There’s multiple amount of things you can come out and enjoy. It’s nice to see people with smiles again because it’s been a long year.”
Even with a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the fair is forging ahead without implementing any COVID restrictions.
“We’re planning to be back to normal,” Ostertag said on July 26. “That’s how were planning so far. We have not heard anything otherwise.”
When asked what is her favorite part of the fair, Ostertag responded she was likely the last person to ask that because she so busy managing the event. If she truly stops to take something in, inevitably her radio will sound off requesting her attention.
“Usually I’m kind of pulled of every direction,” Ostertag said. “Someday I’m going to come to the fair and actually see something.”
Even if she can’t stop for a long time at one aspect of the fair, she does manage to get a kick out of the annual event.
“I just enjoy the excitement of people and meeting people and hearing the noise and hearing the carnival,” Ostertag said. “I get a little bit of everything.”
On the flip side, she believes the fair provides a bit of fun for everyone to enjoy.
“Come on out and enjoy yourself from a long time off,” Ostertag said. “If you never thought of us before, think about us this year and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.”
