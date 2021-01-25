Stillwater has always been a location for national and international entertainment performers to come and excite the crowds here.
We have had Lynard Skynard, Pat Benatar and others in the last 20 to 30 years, but we have also had the likes of John Philip Sousa, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and John L. Sullivan exhibitions at the Grand Opera House. Stillwater was even the host of one of the most well-known international singers of the mid to late 1800s – Adelina Patti.Patti, born in Spain to Italian parents, a contemporary to English singer Jenny Lind. Patti’s parents were both singers and at an early age, she came to New York to be groomed in the operatic art of singing.
Her first tour of the United States she was escorted by Norwegian violinist Ole Bull.
In July 1856, the pair found their way to Minnesota.
They gave several concerts in St. Paul at the Minnesota State Capitol in the House of Representatives Chamber.
“The Minnesota Weekly Times” stated, “The clear, sweet notes of ‘the little witch,’ (Addelina Patti), are ringing in our ears even now.” The “Weekly Minnesotan” said, “And as to Little Patti’s singing, there is nothing like it now to be heard in America, nor anywhere else on earth from a girl of her years.” Patti was only 13 years old when touring through Minnesota. Bull and Patti left St. Paul for concerts in Stillwater. On Saturday July 19, 1856, they held a concert at the Presbyterian Church in Stillwater. The Stillwater newspaper, the “St. Croix Union,” of July 18 noted, “Ole Bull gives a concert at the Presbyterian Church tomorrow evening. Our citizens ought to embrace this opportunity of hearing the greatest instrumental musician of the age. He occupies the same position among instrumental musicians that Jenny Lind did to the vocal. He equals Paganini.”
Admission for the concert was 25 cents.
The following week’s newspaper, July 25, had the review of the great concert. In part, the “St. Croix Union” said that Ole Bull “answered fully all our expectations. That he is without rival as a violinist…”
However, the paper had not so kind words for Adelina Patti.
“The St. Paul papers spoke highly of the singing of Adelina Patti.” said the “St. Croix Union” “They called her the little witch, and extolled her to the skies generally. We regret to say that she is not, in any sense, a favorite here. Her performances were, with one exception, extremely impuissant. We verily believe we could pick up a dozen ladies round town who could sing ‘Home’ better than she did. The St. Paul papers spoke of her as being almost a match for Jenny Lind. We have never heard Jenny, but if she can sing no better than Miss Adelina Patti did here, we hereby proffer to her our most profound pity — Perhaps Miss Patti thought we were a plebian, unsophisticated and uncivilized audience; perhaps she did not like the red-shirts that condescended to hear her music, and this is the true reason why she sang so shabbily.”
The bad review did not seem to affect the 13-year old Patti as she moved on and in November 1859, she made her operatic debut in New York.
She would tour Europe and Russia. During her prime, she would command $5,000 in gold to be paid before her performance. Patti last sang in public in 1914 for a Red Cross event to raise money for victims of World War I.
She died in 1919 of natural causes – never returning to the audience of red-shirts that she had in Stillwater many years before.
