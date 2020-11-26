Ruth Hjelmgren, speaker, educator and Community Relations Director at Artis Senior living of Woodbury, partnered with The Woodbury Foundation, Artis of Woodbury and other organizations in the City of Woodbury to start an action team that’s focus it to improve this lives of those who are affected by dementia and memory loss.
The Action Team, applied for and received a jumpstart grant from the Metro Area Agency on Aging that will allow them to get the word out about the initiatives they choose to help make Woodbury Dementia-Friendly.
The group is seeking more volunteers and meets virtually at 4 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, or to join contact Ruth Hjelmgren at 651-493-2840 or via email at rhjelmgren@artismgmt.com.
