Law enforcement across the state cited 23,052 drivers for speed violations from Feb. 1-March 31. State officials warn the speeding must stop now to prevent further carnage as increased summer activity approaches.
The highest speed recorded in the metro was in Oakdale, at 127 miles per hour. Washington County Sheriff’s Office made 248 speeding stops.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the Minnesota departments of Health and Transportation, announced a statewide extra speed enforcement and education campaign in February. The campaign was created due to a significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020. In 2020, 120 people who died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008. Law enforcement continues extra speed enforcement through the summer.
Traffic Fatalities
Preliminary numbers show 84 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 76 this time last year. Speed continues to play a major role in Minnesota traffic fatalities with 35 of the 84 deaths speed-related. That compares with 19 speed-related deaths this time last year.
State Patrol troopers have cited 21,247 drivers for speeding through April 1, compared with 17,243 tickets written at this time last year.
Troopers cited 241 motorists for going 100 mph or more compared with 168 this time last year.
Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008.
The 395 traffic fatalities in 2020 (preliminary) are the most in five years with speed contributing to 30% of all fatalities last year.
The cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit. Fines double for those speeding 20 mph over the limit and drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 mph or more.
