The Ann Bancroft Foundation announced its 2021 fall grant cycle is open from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1.
Grants from The Ann Bancroft Foundation are open to all Minnesota girls in grades K-12 and designed to give girls the strength to achieve their full potential while building confidence and self-esteem along the way, according to a press release from the foundation. The goal is to create a community where girls embrace their confidence and show the world what they are made of.
Each grant is an investment of up to $500 per girl. ABF grants have funded a wide range of activities and experiences including sports camps, music lessons, horseback riding, dancing, travel, writing classes and so much more. In addition to the grant, a girl will have access to resources in which she can learn more about herself.
Applications will become available starting Aug. 1 at www.annbancroftfoundation.org. More information about the program also is available on the website.
How it works
Each applicant is guided through the application process by an adult mentor of her choosing. ABF grants are based on several factors including need which can include, but is not limited to financial need, a personal or family challenge and other barriers. A panel of ABF volunteers reviews applications. Grantees from the fall session will be announced in November.
Minnesota girls in grades K-12 (including those who identify as cisgender, transgender, gender non-conforming, and gender non-binary people).
Since 1997, ABF has awarded more than $2 million to 5,200 Minnesota girls in grades K-12. The organization also connects girls to mentors who provide guidance, encouragement and friendship at a critical time in their lives.
About the Foundation
ABF strives to build confidence and offer tools that will allow girls to go after dreams and feel supported along the way. Through grants, mentorship and ongoing development opportunities, ABF gives Minnesota girls strength to achieve their full potential. ABF exemplifies the spirit of explorer and educator, Ann Bancroft, whose leadership and personal and historic achievements have inspired all people to take on new challenges.
About Ann Bancroft
Ann Bancroft is one of the world’s preeminent polar explorers and an internationally recognized leader who is dedicated to inspiring women and girls around the world to unleash the power of their dreams. Through her various roles as an explorer, educator, speaker and philanthropist, Bancroft believes by sharing stories related to her dreams of outdoor adventure, she can inspire a global audience to pursue their individual dreams. Bancroft organized and led the first all-woman expedition to Antarctica, becoming the first-known woman to reach both Poles across the ice. In 2001 Bancroft and Norwegian Liv Arnesen became the first women in history to cross Antarctica’s landmass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.