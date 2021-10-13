Lake Elmo author, Stephanie Landsem, released “In A Far-Off Land published by Tyndale House Publishing, in May.”
The Historical Novel Society says that the book is “Part John Steinbeck and part Mickey Spillane, this well-researched historical novel is a tale of inspiration and hope.”
Book summary: It’s 1931 and Minerva Sinclaire is in a real jam. She stole her father’s savings and ran away to Hollywood, sure she could make it big, save the family farm, and make up for everything. Instead, she wakes up next to a dead leading man and is on the run for a murder she didn’t commit. The glamour of Hollywood meets the Great Depression in this heartfelt story of a prodigal daughter trying to find her way back home.
Landsem has lived in the Stillwater area for 28 years. In a Far-Off Land is Landsem’s fourth historical fiction novel, with another slated to release from Tyndale House in 2022. In A Far-Off Land and Stephanie’s other novels are available at independent bookstores and online booksellers. Stephanie can be contacted via her website at StephanieLandsem.com or on Facebook (Stephanie Landsem) and Instagram (@stephanielandsem).
