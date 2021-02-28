0226-lake-life-4.jpg

Staghorn sumac

 Picasa

The nationwide cold wave demonstrates the increasing severity and swings as climate change drives Earth’s weather.

Lake Life

1 of 6

Texas shows the risk of going it alone, walling their electric grid off from the nation and failing to winterize their generation equipment.

We are fortunate to have survived the cold, but let us not be smug.

Consider donating to charities in Texas struggling to provide warmth, water and food to many thousands.

Our Polar cold has ebbed and life springs forth.

The beavers have resumed logging to the dismay of some.

Lee Miller lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.

Load comments