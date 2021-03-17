In 2006, Scotland began naming all of its 30 snowplows and posting them on a GPS website for kids of any age to track. Not to be outdone, the Minnesota Department of Transportation ran a contest in 2021 to name eight snowplows.
More than 120,000 kids and adults contributed and voted. And the winners were: “Plowy McPlowFace,” “Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya,” “Duck, Duck Orange Truck,” “Plow Bunyan,” “Snowbi Wan Kenobi,” “F. Salt Fitzgerald,” “Darth Blader,” and “The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.”
With 800 MN DOT plows, we have a lot of catching up to do.
We have been whipsawed from the coldest February on record to potential March record warmth. The early bare ground revealed long forgotten 2020 detritus including a lawn chair, hockey goal and a soccer ball. The few remaining dirty snow piles were created by plows and snowblowers.
The waterfowl are flying in each day to claim their little piece of paradise along the Long Lake shore. Downtown the riverboats are thawing out for another season of excursions, while the drains are chipped open to improve the melt flow.
