The light through the enormous picture windows at Änna’s Bistro in Marine on St. Croix is stunning, and the clean, elegant lines of the tables and chairs inside give you the feeling that a little piece of France has been dropped down next to Minnesota’s St. Croix River.
The new restaurant, which opened at the end of June, is a dream come true for owner Änna Hagstrom. “For a long time I had the idea that I wanted to open a restaurant and then, about eight years ago I noticed this space,” Hagstrom said, “and it’s such a beautiful space, all the natural light, the deck, the woodfire oven has so much potential.”
The building, like many in Marine on St. Croix, was once a vital part of the logging industry that ran up and down the river in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The old St. Croix Lumber building sits at the north end of the historic downtown strip, with its distinctive arched roof and whitewashed exterior. Marine on St. Croix is a place where it seems like nothing ever changes, but that impression is deceptive and, like any other place, like the river itself, it has always undergone a slow and steady evolution.
The Lumber Building has been home to a host of other businesses including, some years back, a woodfire pizzeria called Olive’s Fresh Pizza Bar. Olive’s is gone, but the oven remains and that feature has, to a degree, influenced what’s on the menu, dishes like a woodfire shrimp with a fresh herb blanc sauce.
Working with what she has, whether it’s the pizza oven or produced foraged from a nearby field is part of Hagstrom’s vision for Änna’s Bistro. “I always say, ‘I want to create the restaurant I want to eat at,’” she said. “It’s going to be fresh, local food. The menu will rotate. We will have a small menu that will change seasonally. We’re sourcing as many ingredients locally as we can.”
Before she ever found the space for her restaurant, Hagstrom took pride in cooking for the people around her. She would make weekly meals for friends, spending days preparing the menu and selecting and sourcing the right ingredients. She took classes, including classes on French culinary techniques, but mostly it was her passion for good food, and for fostering community, that drove her.
“I had sort of a first career as a lawyer and I was thinking that was not what I wanted to do forever, then the pandemic happened,” Hagstrom said.
During the COVID 19 pandemic, when everything was shut down, she began offering take-out from her house one night a week. She called them “Wednesday Meals,” and provided people with an option to eat fresh, exquisitely prepared meals during a time when there were not a lot of options.
She also volunteered in 2020 at a kitchen in Minneapolis when the city was experiencing food shortages following the killing of George Floyd.
As the pandemic wore on, Hagstrom’s Wednesday Meals became more and more popular, the space became open, and the dream of having a restaurant started to become a reality.
Änna’s Bistro began with offering small plate options on Friday and Saturday nights. The menu has expanded to include nightly entrees and they will be adding Thursday night service in August.
Like everything else on the menu, the entrees will rotate, and reflect what is fresh, in season and available locally. This weekend the menu features pork braised in the wood-fired oven with sumac and maple syrup, served over polenta with pickled carrots, salted radish, microgreens and roasted pepper sauce, a manchego with lilac-infused honey and, for dessert, a pound cake with rhubarb and vanilla bean frozen custard.
Periodically, Hagstrom will offer ticketed dinners, the first of which is scheduled for September 16th, and she also has plans to do pop-up breakfasts on the weekends.
There is a specialty cocktail menu, which includes handcrafted spirit-free options, like a raspberry shrub, a nonalcoholic take on an amaro. Along with cocktails, alcoholic and non-, Änna’s Bistro features an extensive wine selection, with bottles available for carryout purchase as well as in-house dining.
Earlier this year, Hagstrom learned that her restaurant was named Minnesota’s most-anticipated restaurant of 2022 by Love Food.
Hagstrom said she what she really wants is to offer “a spot to create community around food. Food is such a connecter and it lets us pause and take in the moment and use our senses and remember where we are.”
Änna’s Bistro is currently open Fridays and Saturdays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 3 they will offer picnic baskets to go featuring local cheese and salami, house-made pickles and spreads, olives, almonds and fruit served with baguette and a bottle of sparkling water (wine can be added). On July 4 they will be open for breakfast which will feature a bagel with lox, cream cheese with chives, pickled onion and caper puree.
