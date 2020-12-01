Hudson, Wisconsin — The Phipps Children’s Theater presents a holiday version of the classic story of “Cinderella” in this new production opening on Dec. 5 in the Black Box Theater at The Phipps. This production will be performed in the round with a socially distanced seating plan and also filmed by the River Channel for future broadcasts.
“Cinder-Elfa” is a fun, holiday mashup of Cinderella set in the wintry wonderland of Santa Claus, according to a press release from the Phipps Center for the Arts.
It’s almost Christmas and the news has spread that Santa is searching for a new elf.
Of course, Cinder-Elfa’s wicked Stepma-Elfa has forbidden her to attend the party, but with a little magic,
Cinder-Elfa is transformed and arrives with the best gift of all. If only she hadn’t run away before Santa could announce the winner.
Director Tami Provencher is directing the production,
“Cinder-Elfa is the quintessential holiday story where kindness is rewarded, forgiveness is celebrated, and hope is all encompassing.” Provencher said. “These young people are models of courage, dedication, and positivity as they maintain COVID precautions while throwing themselves unreservedly into learning how to perform in the round, speak lines effectively through masks, and fulfill the higher physical demands of pantomime. It’s inspiring and exciting to see these remarkable young actors working so joyfully to gift Cinder-Elfa to the Phipps Community this December!”
If you go
What: “Cinder-Elfa” written by R.J. Ryland and directed by Tami Provencher
Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts
109 Locust St., Hudson, Wisconsin
When: Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, & 19 at 11 a.m. and
2 p.m. Sundays, December 6, 13 & 20 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth. Purchase online at ThePhipps.org or by calling the ticket office at 715.386.8409.
COVID-19 safety info: This theater production will have a live, socially distanced, audience, at 25% of the theater’s capacity. Audience Mask usage is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.