Chisago Lake shoreline

 Angie Hong

As Tara Iyer reaches down to pull a weed from her lake-shore garden along Green Lake in Chisago County, a swallowtail butterfly alights on a nearby flower blossom. A gust of wind sends the blossom with its passenger fluttering gently up and down. Tara’s husband Shravan takes notice. “It’s so amazing seeing what’s here – butterflies, bees, birds – there’s so much life on our shoreline now,” he said.

Butterflies and bees have also discovered John and Joyce Wilking’s Green Lake shoreline garden. A luxurious mix of native plants, with their blossoms of purple, yellow, white and pink, are teeming with insects darting back and forth between them. “I love being able to look down from the house in the morning and see all the different pops of color from the garden,” Joyce said.

