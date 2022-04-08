In 2019, the city received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to convert what used to be a state highway between Main Street and the Historic Lift Bridge into a pedestrian plaza.
The Stillwater City Council approved finalized plans for the Chestnut Street Plaza Project, on a 5-0 vote, at the council’s April 5 meeting.
The estimated costs will be $2.8 million. With this project, improvements to the water and sewer systems will be made to help prevent flooding. The construction will also aide in the fixing contaminated soils.
The project has been delayed for a year. If the project is started by early to mid-July, it is estimated to be finalized by the end of the year, with plans to finish it late fall.
Outdoor dining, Art Alley
Tim Gladhill, Stillwater’s community development director of Stillwater, brought forth a proposal for Union Alley to allow outdoor seating and create a mural by allowing public art in the space that will be called Art Alley. Allowing outdoor seating was approved by the City Council as well as allowing art in the space.
Outdoor dining was first approved in Stillwater’s alleys as a way to keep restaurants open in Stillwater when COVID-19 restrictions banned dining inside.
Joe Ehlenz, founder of Lolo American Kitchen, and Sara Jespersen, the owner of The Lumberjack expanded on the details of the proposal during the council’s meeting. The pair emphasized how they have spent thousands of dollars cleaning up what was previously referred to as “trash alley.” Initially the area was dangerous and used as a location for drinking and using recreational drugs.
Today, the pair believes that the alley is not being utilized to its best potential and is currently being used as a drop-off location for garbage and mattresses.
The proposal for outdoor dining was approved. The concept of showcasing art was highly encouraged, but councilors stated that there needs to be a more concrete plan in place. The concept of art alley also passed.
