“BAH HUMBUG!” Scrooge’s familiar catch phrase will ring out once again at The Phipps Center for the Arts this holiday season filing the center with much needed spirited joy starting on Nov. 6 at the Phipps Center for the Arts.
This new production of the enduring tale of transformation and redemption is an innovative and ideal version, especially during these unprecedented times. John H Potter, who recently retired as Executive Director of The Phipps returns to direct.
David Alberts’ “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show” has a clever premise that tells the familiar story in a fresh, new way,” Potter said.
It’s 1948, and the Foley sound effects operator at a radio station finds himself all alone in the studio on the day of the radio broadcast of “A Christmas Carol.” The cast was snowed in and can’t get to the studio. Not to fear, the intrepid sound man has always craved the spotlight, and this is his time to shine.
He jumps right in and performs the entirety of the classic tale, masterfully crafting each character and scene through voice and sound.
“Our gifted actors, Charlie Shoemaker and Mike Tober, rotate performances in a tour de force 90-minute show without an intermission,” Potter said. “They create over 30 characters while providing nearly 100 sound effects as well. They produce a moving show that is funny, heartbreaking, frightening, and ultimately joyful. If you love this ghost story of Christmas as much as I do, you’ll want to see both of their unique interpretations.”
