On the morning of April 13, Stillwater police said an occupied vehicle was stolen by force in the city.
The owner of the vehicle parked her vehicle in the 600 block of Third St. S, at approximately 10 a.m. and returned to her vehicle around 11 a.m., the Stillwater Police Department posted on Facebook.
The owner entered her vehicle observed an adult male in the back seat who demanded she drive him to Minneapolis, the post continues. The vehicle’s owner, an 84-year-old woman, said she could not drive him to Minneapolis and instead drove to their residence in Stillwater.
Once at the residence the male forced the driver out of the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat and left the area.
Police are currently investigating and following up on leads. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
SPD’s investigation leads police to believe the suspect is no longer in the Stillwater area.
“We do feel that this was an isolated incident of an individual trying to flee the area, but we want to remind everyone that vehicle thefts and thefts from motor vehicles are on the rise metro wide,” SPD Brian Capt. Brushu said on the department’s Facebook post. “Please keep your vehicles locked and remove your valuables when not in use. If you see anything suspicious please call 911.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.