Tuesday’s primary didn’t offer up too many surprises in the races that affect our coverage area, but did give voters answers about who will be representing their parties going into the November 8 Minnesota general election and midterm elections.

In House District 33B, which covers roughly from Stillwater to Forest Lake, Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater) defeated Stillwater Area School Board member Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) to win Republican nomination. This race had become somewhat contested in recent weeks. Back in March, Bishofsky won the party endorsement by garnering 82% of the vote on the first ballot. In recent weeks, an ad campaign in support of his opponent, Riehle, attempted to characterize him as a liberal, and Riehle last week got the endorsement of two key Republican Lawmakers, Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) and Minnesota Representative Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake).

