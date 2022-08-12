Tuesday’s primary didn’t offer up too many surprises in the races that affect our coverage area, but did give voters answers about who will be representing their parties going into the November 8 Minnesota general election and midterm elections.
In House District 33B, which covers roughly from Stillwater to Forest Lake, Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater) defeated Stillwater Area School Board member Tina Riehle (R-Stillwater) to win Republican nomination. This race had become somewhat contested in recent weeks. Back in March, Bishofsky won the party endorsement by garnering 82% of the vote on the first ballot. In recent weeks, an ad campaign in support of his opponent, Riehle, attempted to characterize him as a liberal, and Riehle last week got the endorsement of two key Republican Lawmakers, Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) and Minnesota Representative Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake).
Though Riehle was able to gain a fair amount of ground, in the end Bishofsky took 59.99% of the vote, compared to Riehle’s 40.01%.
This is Bishofsky’s first run for State House. He is a retired respiratory therapist and founder of Stop the Mandate which is an organization that advocates for small businesses shut down by government lockdowns and for medical freedom.
In a statement following his victory, Bishofsky wrote, “This campaign may bear my name, however it is about much more. Our campaign represents ordinary people in this community joining together to change politics. Our campaign won with honesty, integrity, and hard work and that is how I will legislate. The people of district 33B are tired of the corrupt political class on both sides of the aisle. They’re tired of ‘politics as usual’ and they want change. The Friends of Mark Bishofsky Campaign will always maintain honest discourse, will remain accessible to the voters, and will fight to do what is right for our community. I want to thank all of my dedicated volunteers who invested their time and energy into this campaign. This grassroots campaign has been so successful because of them. My wife and I are honored and humbled to have won this primary and we look forward to continuing to be voices for the members of our community.”
Bishofsky will be running against DFLer Josiah Hill, who did not have a primary challenger, in the November general election.
In the Republican primary for Minnesota Senate District 41, which covers areas south and west of Stillwater, relative newcomer Tom Dippel (R-Cottage Grove) defeated Tony Jurgens (R-Cottage Grove) who currently represents District 54B in the Minnesota State House. Dippel, who earned the party’s endorsement in March, netted 60.94% of the vote in the primary on Tuesday night, more than enough to secure the nomination.
In a statement released by Dippel’s campaign, Dippel said, “I am incredibly thankful to have the support of Republicans in SD 41. This primary election forced me to be the best candidate that I could. We’ve learned so much about our district that makes us stronger and even better poised to earn the broad support of the voters of Senate District 41 this November.”
In November, Dippel will face DFLer Judy Seeberger, who did not have a primary challenger.
Nancy McLean (DFL-Stillwater) handily defeated primary challenger Brian Baber (DFL-Scandia) in the DFL primary for Minnesota Senate District 33 on Tuesday. Baber’s campaign was understated to say the least, though he still managed to garner 9.01% of the vote. Still, with the other 90.99% going to McLean, she moves on.
After her victory, McLean said, “Our vision is resonating with voters, and tonight they made their choice clear. I am excited to work together to build an even broader coalition as we head to the general election in November.”
McLean will run against Sen. Karin Housley in the newly formed Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers Forest Lake, Scandia and Stillwater.
The DFL primary for Congressional District 4, which stretches over much of the Gazette’s coverage area, including Stillwater, got a lot of attention leading up to Tuesday night, with incumbent Rep. Betty McCollum’s challenger, political activist Amane Badhasso, running to the left of McCollum, and characterizing McCollum as a moderate candidate. Badhasso’s campaign had amassed a sizable war chest going into the primary. In the end, she was only able to secure 15.17% of the vote, with McCollum’s other challenger, Fasil Moghul, netting just 1.43%, leaving 83.39% for McCollum, who sails on to the midterms.
McCollum’s Republican challenger for the November midterm election, May Lor Xiong, had one of the tightest primaries on Tuesday night, at least for those affecting our region. Xiong had two challengers, Gene Rechtzigel, who netted 21.88% of the vote, and Jerry Silver, who received 34.06%. Xiong ended the night with a more than 10-point margin of victory, garnering 44.07%, which was comparatively close, especially where the four congressional primaries were concerned.
In a statement, Xiong said, “I am so honored to be the first Hmong American Republican to win a congressional primary election. I am thankful for my campaign team and all the support I have received from the voters. This new Betty/Biden America has failed our children; hardworking Americans struggle to make it paycheck-to-paycheck and we are seeing an erosion of opportunity and our standard of living. I will work to protect our American dreams as we continue this fight to unseat Betty in November.”
In the Eighth Congressional District, which covers areas north of Stillwater, including Marine on St. Croix and Scandia, and stretches up to Duluth, both parties held primaries, and in both primaries the endorsed candidate won by a sizable margin.
On the Republican side, Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Harry Robb Welty with 91.02% of the vote. Stauber has represented the Eighth District since 2019.
Stauber’s challenger, Jen Schultz, won the DFL primary for the Eighth District, defeating Democrat John Munter with 86.14% of the vote.
In a statement released after her victory, Schultz wrote, “My priority is all the people of the Eighth District: families, children, farmers, workers, small business owners, all of the people who make this beautiful district the wonderful place that it is. The people of this district deserve a choice this fall. They deserve better than someone who is there simply to do favors for wealthy patrons and obstruct every effort to make life better and more secure for the rest of us. They deserve better than someone in lock-step with an extremist wing of the Republican Party unwilling to defend our Constitution and fight for our cherished freedoms and American values. I am honored to be that choice.”
Schultz currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota State House. She and Stauber will face off in the November midterm election.
