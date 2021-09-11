20 years later: Reflecting on the 9/11 tragedy

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center Twin Towers causing the implosion of both buildings killing nearly 3,000 people. It was a terrorist attack heard round the world.
Now, 20 years later, three people who grew up in the Stillwater area reflect on that tragic day.
Retired Army Colonel Melvin “Buzz” Kriesel, who grew up in Stillwater, and now lives in Wisconsin, was watching Good Morning America in his office when he first learned of the day’s events.
“Like everyone else you remember exactly where you were,” Kriesel said.
Even while Kriesel was processing the attacks, he wasn’t all that surprised.
“Well, I expected it in some respects because I had been following the rise of (Osama) Bin Lad-en,” Kriesel said. “He had been pledging to take on America. You could call it a very strong warning shot across the bows.”
Following the Twin Towers attack, a plane flew into the Pentagon and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
The attacks were part of a rising of the Jihadist movement that, Kriesel said. That movement continues to this day with more acts of terror.
“What I seemed to see was why these people did this to us?” Kriesel said. “Most Americans don’t understand the deep antipathy in radical Islam. They don’t fully comprehend why people would do this. It’s part of a global project that seeks to bring the supremacy of Islam and they will die to achieve that.”
The retired colonel explained that Americans should remember what happened on that day.
“That was in effect our modern Pearl Harbor,” Kriesel said. “To try to comprehend the horror of being in that building as it was collapsing see the bravery of the men you went it to try and save people it almost brings tears to my eyes when I think about it. It brings to mind the phrase, ‘many gave some, some gave all,’ and those guys gave all when they went in there.
“We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that we were attacked on 9/11 and we have not defeated the forces that attacked, we don’t even understand the forces and we should,” Kriesel said.
After the 9/11 attacks the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. As the U.S. approached 20 years of military operations in the country, President Joe Biden withdrew all American forces. As U.S. military personnel were leaving the Taliban regained control of the country.
Kriesel is highly critical of Biden’s handling of the withdrawal.
“I call it a tragic bookend to 9/11,” Kriesel said. “This debacle of our withdrawal has vastly energized the jihadist movement around the world.”
In the air
On 9/11 Stillwater High School graduate John O’Brien was in the air as his flight had just taken off from Tel Aviv, Israel, to New York City when the first plane crashed into the first tower.
“Needless to say I didn’t make it there,” O’Brien said.
With flights grounded, he ended up staying in London for two weeks before he was able to make it back home.
The details were sparse about what was happening while he was in flight.
O’Brien did have a hint that something was up when he tried to call his wife from an air phone and all the plane’s phones were deactivated.
O’Brien noted in the weeks that followed the country became more united.
“It was very, very, very, very, very, heartwarming how everybody did pull together at that time,” O’Brien said.
Even after the terror attacks occurred, O’Brien did return to Israel for his job working for Motorola.
“I’ve never felt harm while being in the Middle East,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been in Israel where there were some bombings. I never ever felt harm.”
O’Brien said his 28-year-old daughter knows about 9/11, but doesn’t quite have in-depth knowledge of the event as it’s not taught in schools like the World Wars are.
“I do think it is imperative that we never forget,” O’Brien said. “We live such a sheltered life — and a good life — that we can take it for granted.”
Call of duty
Stillwater resident Tom Simonet served on active duty in the Air Force until 1989. He was serving in a reserve capacity with the 133rd Airlift Wing at Fort Snelling in 2001.
On 9/11 Simonet was working his civilian job at Wells Fargo Bank as a business system consultant.
He was in a staff meeting when learned that a plane had flown into a building in New York City.
“I remember saying to myself this does not seem like a freak accident,” Simonet.
Then as the events unfolded, and it became clearer what was happening, Simonet told his Wells Fargo boss he needed to leave for the air base.
On Sept.. 10, 2001, the 133rd Air Commandeer chose Simonet to serve as group commander for the logistics group.
“That is why I knew I needed to go out to the base. I knew I had a job,” he said.
While at the airbase that day, they didn’t know the extent of what was going on, but they knew they had to ensure all the planes were ready to fly. Air base personnel needed to have the planes ready any humanitarian missions or respond to any other crises.
Because much air traffic was ceased, it didn’t take long for Simonet to return to civilian life.
“I only needed to work for a couple of days,” he said. “I went back to my civilian job with a close eye to my cell phone and my military email if I needed to be recalled.”
Simonet expanded on O’Brien’s idea that the day created a sense of camaraderie.
“Employers, families, communities have all bonded together because we all serve in one shape or another,” Simonet said. “We started seeing the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon communities being built. We saw a dramatic change and pride in the patriotism. Those changes as a military person we have appreciated the outpouring of understanding and compassion.”
When asked what people should remember from that day, Simonet responded: “Never stop appreciating the country that we live in, or the freedoms that we have earned over the years.”
