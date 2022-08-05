A lightning strike during a powerful overnight storm is being blamed for a house fire in Grant early on the morning of August 3.
Just after 1:00 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a homeowner on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail North who reported hearing a bolt of lightning followed by a strong smell of gas.
Deputies arriving on scene located a fire inside the residence. The two adult occupants were able to evacuate safely with their animals and no injuries have been reported.
The home was located in a part of the county without access to fire hydrants, so water had to be brought in by tanker shuttle to battle the flames. Upwards of ten tender-trucks, from departments throughout Washington county, carrying 2,000 to 4,000 gallons of water each, filled up from hydrants located approximately 3/4 of a mile away and dumped their contents into five portable tanks that had been set up to deliver water to firefighters fighting the blaze. Some trucks delivered water to the scene as many as ten times.
As of 11:00 a.m., fire crews remained on scene working to extinguish the fire.
Chief Terry Fischer of the Mahtomedi Fire Department has ruled lightning strike as the cause of the fire and the home is said to be a total loss.
The Mahtomedi Fire Department was assisted by fire crews from Hugo, White Bar Lake, Oakdale, Stillwater, Lake Elmo, Centennial, Lower St. Croix Valley, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, Vadnais Heights, Forest Lake, Wyoming, Lino Lakes. Additional assistance was given by Lakeview EMS and the American Red Cross.
