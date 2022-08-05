Grant Fire

A lightning strike was responsible for a fire that destroyed a home on Grant, Minn. early in the morning on August 3. (Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office.)

A lightning strike during a powerful overnight storm is being blamed for a house fire in Grant early on the morning of August 3.

Just after 1:00 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a homeowner on the 11000 block of Great Oak Trail North who reported hearing a bolt of lightning followed by a strong smell of gas.

Load comments