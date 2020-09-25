The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a $17,500 grant Sept. 15 from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to enhance services to veterans.

Washington County has received funding from the department since 2012. This Operational Enhancement Grant will allow the Washington County Veterans Service Office to provide outreach to the county’s veterans, assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society, enhance services offered to veterans and veteran homelessness, and enhance the overall operations of the office.

Tags

Load comments