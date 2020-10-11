With the completion of the rerouting of Manning Avenue along the borders of Lake Elmo and Baytown Township, the roadways will receive new designations.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved the new designations Oct. 6. The roadways named Stillwater Boulevard North, Manning Avenue, and 40th Street will be known as Washington County State Aid Highway 14 in the City of Lake Elmo, and the roadways Stillwater Boulevard North and Manning Avenue will be known as Washington County State Aid Highway 15 in the City of Lake Elmo. Construction of the County State Aid Highway 15 and CSAH 14 Realignment Project changed the alignment of both CSAH 14 and 15.
