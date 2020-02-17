The Stillwater Area School Board is seeking more information about what the future demographics of the district may look like, and how they can use that information to make a future decision about the boundaries of the district’s elementary and middle schools. Due to growth in housing in Lake Elmo and Woodbury, the school board may need to make a decision on how to address its impact on its southern schools in coming years.
The board is schedule to vote on funding a professional demographic study to understand the impact of new development in the southern portion of the school district, but to also look at the current housing stock in the entire district and how birthrates, aging in place and other census information can impact how the district divides its elementary school boundaries.
“During the boundary conversation that the school board had at a work session in January, there was consideration given to procuring a complete demographic study,” Hoheisel said.
During that meeting, the board instructed administration to gather information about demographic companies. The board was presented with three options Feb. 6.
Davis Demographics is a Texas- based company that has recently worked with South Washington County School District. Hazel Reinhart is the demographer that the school district has used in the past to complete a few studies, financial and operations director Kristen Hoheisel said, with the most recent being completed about five years ago. Teamworks in another company the district has also used in the past, Hoheisel said, with the most recent study by them completed in 2018.
“Of the three demographic quotes, I would say that holistically they all do the same thing; the components may look different,” Hoehsiel said.
She told the board that demographic studies will look at birthrates in types of housing to help the district determine elementary and secondary school boundaries, historical enrollment information by property and other information the district can use to make decisions on how school boundaries are decided and if there is a need for more or less space for students in specific parts of the school district.
“Ultimately, what is our goal in a demographic study,” Hoheisel said, stating that the information will be used to help make demographic decisions for the next five to ten years.
Price varied significantly. Davis Demographics presented a three year program costing a total of $66,750 with $14,000 for use of its planning software. Reinhart’s one-year fee was $19,250. Teamworks’ cost is $15,000, and would take about three weeks to complete.
“The others are going to take a few months,” Hoehsiel said.
Boardmember Mike Ptacek asked Hoheisel what makes the Davis proposal different and why the administration at South Washington County School District choose the Texas company.
“We have had experience with the other two,” Ptacek said.
Hoheisel explained that the software Davis uses inputs specific student data onto a map of the school district that could be used to make more informed boundary decisions. For example, an analysis on a specific neighborhood could be done where information like age, race, gender and housing type of a particular student would become a data point that could be moved into one elementary school or another. Once an analysis is complete, specific information about the population makeup of a school would be known with more clarity.
“I can see that being an enticing feature,” Hoheisel said. She told the board that the district is already using a similar software for its boundary analysis, but is unsure if South Washington County School District had that software previously.
Currently, the administration is doing some analysis on demographics, such as working with cities to project new housing developments and looking at enrollment data. However, Hoheisel said that analysis doesn’t compare to a complete study.
“Growth is one component of the pie because you don’t know then about what is happening with your preexisting housing stock,” Hoheisel said.
