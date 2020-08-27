Christopher Rogers has been hired as the interim principal at Afton-Lakeland Elementary. Rogers has years of experience with restorative practices and culturally relevant teaching, and a strong commitment to ensuring educational equity. Rogers is taking over for Malinda Lansfeldt, who was recently appointed interim superintendent for the district, according to the school district.

Prior to joining Stillwater, Rogers served as a Level IV special education teacher at Roosevelt Education Center in the St. Cloud Area Schools, as a special education teacher at Crest View Elementary in the Osseo Area Schools, and as an assistant principal at Mankato East High Schools in the Mankato Area Public Schools.

Load comments