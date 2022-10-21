The Gazette and Forest Lake Times hosted a forum for the Minnesota Senate District 33 race, moderated by Marguerite “Margot” Rheinberger. GOP incumbent Karin Housley and DFL endorsed candidate Nancy McLean discussed issues such as healthcare, the economy and public safety.
Rheinberger asked the candidates what changes they believe need to happen to healthcare.
McLean said that as a person with pre-existing conditions, the Minnesota Comprehensive Health Plan is not affordable and noted that the state needs to move towards a more comprehensive health care system.
“There is a health plan, the Minnesota Health Plan that’s been sitting at the Capitol and can’t even get a hearing. That plan is so comprehensive that it covers all aspects of healthcare and would reduce the cost of healthcare for every Minnesotan, so it’s a shame that we have obstacles and politics in the way of getting health care to people” she said.
Housley said that passing the Minnesota Premium Security Plan (reinsurance) prevented healthcare costs from rising, and that more transparency with providers would benefit citizens.
“More transparency and competition would make our health care system much more affordable,” she said.
McLean responded that reinsurance is only a “band-aid patch” and that it is not fixing the problem of unaffordable health care.
Rheinberger asked how the candidates would help to solve Minnesota’s current worker shortage.
Housley, Chair of the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee, placed an emphasis on the worker’s shortage in long term care facilities. She said that the shortage is not an issue of raising minimum wage, but rather getting people excited to work again. She suggested reaching out to a younger demographic
“We need to get kids in high school and let them know that this can be a career for them, pay for their education, get them started and let them know this is a career, this isn’t just a part time job,” she said.
McLean expressed that the issue of worker’s shortages in long term care facilities is due to a lack of adequate compensation.
“In long term care, one of the issues is about appropriate pay and the fact that these workers are not even receiving benefits. These are not currently livable wage jobs yet during the pandemic they were under extreme pressure,” she said.
Candidates were then asked how they felt the pandemic was handled by the government.
McLean was in support of how Governor Walz handled the pandemic.
“I think the pandemic was an extraordinary situation and I am so grateful that we had the governor that we had that could handle this appropriately. We are one of the states that came out of it economically the best, we came out of it with less debts than many, many other states. I feel like we handled this in the best way possible for a horrible situation,” she said.
Housley felt differently. She stated that mask mandates and school closures were negative for children in the state and that Governor Walz overextended his executive power.
“When we have no say at the Capitol and the governor is the only one that can make all of the decisions, every single Minnesotan was left out of those decisions. So that is something that definitely needs to change because the governor should not be allowed to have those executive powers for that long of a time,” she said.
When asked about abortion, Housley did not explicitly state her own views but ensured that abortion is not on the ballot after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“Minnesota was in a very unique situation where we had already decided it. The Minnesota Supreme Court in Doe v Gomez already predecided that abortions will be legal in Minnesota,” she said.
Housley added that a woman with an unwanted pregnancy can be supported through available support systems and facilities.
McLean stated that she believes it is wrong for politicians to dictate what women, and particularly women who have been assaulted and traumatized, do with their bodies. She also made it clear that she thinks abortion is an issue on the ballot.
“Well abortion has already been decided in the United States as well and we just saw that be overturned,” McLean said in response to Housley’s comments. “Truly the only way to protect abortion is to codify it into law in this state.”
When asked about crime, both Housley and McLean stated they believe in fully funding the police. Housley stated that the main issue lies with recruitment, and that she had a bill to help “recruit, retain and train” law enforcement officers. McLean focused on a three-pronged approach of prevention, funding and creating sensible gun laws, noting that “99% of the situations that they [police] deal with are mental health and substance abuse related.”
To hear more responses, watch the entire 45-minute forum at https://youtu.be/eDhxFVWw9U8.
