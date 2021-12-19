The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $233,273 contract Dec. 14 to continue using Youth Services Bureau as a diversion service for youth in 2022.
YSB offers diversion services for juveniles that would otherwise be brought to juvenile court in Washington County. These services may be accessed by referral from a variety of sources, including the County Attorney’s Office, Community Services Department, law enforcement agencies, and schools.
While on diversion, a juvenile may participate in community work service, an educational program, and/or early intervention services through the YSB. Juveniles are required to make restitution to the victim and complete the diversion conditions to avoid a formal court record. Also, while the state rate of juvenile probation clients is 319 per 100,000 population, Washington County’s rate of juvenile probation clients is 183 per 100,000 population
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.