The Stillwater Board of Water Commissioners became a Utilities Commission on Jan. 1.
The Utilities Commission will continue to provide policy recommendations to the City Council on how to best to manage the city water supply system. The commission will consist of five members and one council representative. Members serve three-year terms with no member serving more than three consecutive terms.
On Sept. 29, 2020, the Stillwater City Council approved unanimously approved the change.
The change was based upon the Strategic Plan goal of Developing Organizational Excellence, the city hired a consultant in July of 2019 to complete an operational review of the Public Works Department, including the Board of Water Commissioners operations and the St. Croix Valley Recreation Center operations.
“The focus of the review was how the City departments could develop better efficiencies in the delivery of public works services to the community,” According to the city’s website. “The Public Works Assessment Report and Recommendations was issued by the consultant in December 2019 and presented to the City Council and Board of Water Commissioners at a joint work session in January 2020.”
The Board of Water Commissioners existed as a separate entity and overseen the city water supply system operations for more 100 years.
“The integration of the water department operations with the public works utility operations will not affect water services to city residences and businesses,” the website states. “Water Department staff will transition to city staff, water department funds will transfer to a segregated water supply enterprise fund in the city financial accounts.”
The Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month the Water Department, 204 Third Street N.
