At its March 2 meeting, The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $240,000 contract with Stepping Stone Emergency Housing to provide services through Jan. 31, 2022.

The county first contracted with the agency last August to manage the COVID-19 hotel shelter operations in the county. Additional grant funds have since been awarded to the county through a Department of Human Services Emergency Solutions Grant to allow the contract to be continued through January 2022. Stepping Stone will provide case management staff and supervision for the shelter residents placed into the Washington County hotel shelter program.

Load comments