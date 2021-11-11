On Nov. 8, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released a draft list of lakes, rivers and streams to be added to the state’s impaired waters list in 2022. Included are four water bodies in Washington County that have recently been found to have high levels of perfluorinated alkylated substances, also known as the “forever chemical.”
The affected waters include Eagle Point wetland, in Lake Elmo Park Reserve, H.J. Brown Pond, and the St. Croix River/Lake St. Croix from Taylors Falls to Prescott.
The proposed new listing for Lake St Croix is based on site-specific criteria of 0.37 parts per billion PFOS in fish tissue.
