Washington County will receive federal funds for roadways, trails, and transit projects through the regional solicitation program.
The County Board received information on the program Feb. 16. The program is administered by the Metropolitan Council through a biennial process that enables local communities to apply for federal transportation funds. The council’s Transportation Advisory Board makes the final decision for awarding projects. In 2020, 137 projects were submitted through the Regional Solicitation process for approximately $200 million in available federal funds.
Funds awarded to Washington County are: $10 million for the Lake Elmo Avenue at Highway 36 interchange, scheduled to be built in 2025; $825,865 for a trail along Hudson Boulevard between Greenway Avenue and Century Avenue, scheduled to be built in 2024; and $265,800 for a trail from 74th Street to the Mahtomedi school entrance, scheduled to be built in 2024.
In addition, Metro Transit has received $7 million to modernize downtown St. Paul transit stations for the planned METRO Gold Line.
The cities of Oakdale and Mahtomedi also received funds for sidewalk construction in their communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.