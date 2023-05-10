County promotes work zone safety
The Washington County Board of Commissioners recognized April 17-21 as Work Zone Awareness Week.
National Work Zone Awareness Week is an annual spring campaign at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through highway work zones. The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.
NWZAW takes place across the United States, with partnerships between state departments of transportation, national road safety organizations, government agencies, private companies and individuals. All roadway safety professionals across the country are encouraged to wear orange to show their support of work zone safety.
Go Orange Day and NWZAW is a time to show support of the roadway safety industry, especially to the families of victims who have lost their lives in work zones.
Safe work zones are not only the responsibility of those working within them, but also the thousands of drivers who traverse these areas daily. Washington County recognizes the importance of Work Zone Safety, and leads by example in working with stakeholders across the county to educate and strive for the safest work zones possible, both for staff and the driving public.
Reconstruction of CSAH 5
Valley Paving will reconstruct County State Aid Highway 5, or Owens Street, in Stillwater after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $3.2 million contract with the company April 11.
The project will resurface the roadway, reconstruct the sidewalks on both sides of the street to current Americans with Disabilities Act Standards, and reconstruct the curb and gutter on the roadway from Olive Street to Sycamore Street.
The project was originally planned for construction in 2020, but the county received only two complete bids for this project, and the low bid came in 19% over budget. Because of those circumstances, the board rejected the bids and rescheduled the project to 2023.
Construction will be done this summer. Project revenue will come from state aid and $493,400 from the City of Stillwater. The County Board also approved cost and maintenance agreements with the city.
Jurisdiction of portion of 58th Street
The Washington County Board of Commissioners moved to acquire a portion of 58th Street in Oak Park Heights April 18 to allow the county to build a connection between Manning Avenue, or County Highway 15, from north of Highway 36 to Stillwater Boulevard south of Highway 36.
County Highway 15, or Manning Avenue/Stillwater Boulevard, is an important link in the county’s transportation system, offering a north-south transportation corridor. The roadway’s traffic is currently forced to use Highway 36 to make the connection from Manning Avenue in the west to Stillwater Boulevard in the east. Over the past three decades, Washington County has looked at options for creating a connection in the County Highway 15 corridor.
This connection would provide a continuous route for users, improved access for pedestrians and bicyclists, and direct access to land parcels that may develop or redevelop in the future. The new connection would also provide an alternate route to nearby Stillwater Area High School, helping alleviate some of the traffic congestion around the school, especially during the morning, increasing safety for students and others in the area.
The connection would also eliminate the need for travelers to use busy Highway 36 between Manning Avenue and Stillwater Boulevard. Additionally, a new trail would be constructed along the extension that would improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to the regional trail system, including providing a new way for bicyclists to cross Highway 36 safely, opening up access to Brown’s Creek State Trail and other trails.
The county has been working on and sharing ideas regarding a 58th Street Extension/County Highway 15 south segment with local partners since April 2020. The County Board acted under a state law that allows the county to acquire this segment of the roadway and move forward with plans to connect the roads. The county will be responsible for the maintenance and improvement of the roadway.
Overseeing 13 road projects
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved contracts with two firms April 18 to assist with road construction that the county will do this summer.
This summer, the county will oversee 13 projects valued at more than $20 million. Due to the construction workload of these projects, additional personnel, resources and expertise will be needed.
Two of the contracts are with WSB & Associates Inc. The first is $754,830 for project administration and inspection services to support road and bridge construction, and the second is $150,000 for project surveying and staking. The crews also stake right-of-way, easements and proposed utility alignments for the projects on specific roads and trails.
The third contract is with Alliant Engineering Inc. for $150,000 for environmental inspection services.
The contracts will be paid from state aid funds, local contributions, and levy proceeds.
In addition to the contract work, county employees will administer seven projects, inspect eight projects, and survey six projects.
Dellwood Road will become county road with slight change in county terminus
Dellwood Road, or Highway 96, will become a Washington County roadway May 1 after the County Board updated agreements with the state April 25 to make the transfer.
The road jurisdiction change affects the roadway from Highway 244, or Dellwood Avenue, to Highway 95, or Broadway Street, in Stillwater, a nine-mile roadway.
The transfer agreement was approved by the County Board Nov. 15, 2022. The agreement included the “turnback” of Highway 96 from the western Washington County line to Highway 95. The original agreement resulted in Highway 244 being disconnected from a trunk highway on both the north and south ends, which would be against state statute. The amended agreement moves the western end of the turnback from the western Washington County line to Highway 244, a distance of 430 feet, which will result in Highway 244 remaining connected to a trunk highway on its north end. No other terms of the previous agreement changed.
The transfer of the roadway from the state to the county will be complete May 1. The county already took over the snow and ice control of the roadway this past winter. The state will pay the county $14.46 million to fund the maintenance of the roadway, which will be known as CSAH 96.
The turnback of Highway 96 has been planned for many years, as it was included in a 1994 Memorandum of Understanding with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and was included in a 2014 Minnesota Jurisdictional Realignment Project. It was also recommended in the county’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Properly aligning roadway jurisdiction ensures the best value and use of funds for maintenance and future improvement, and helps maintain or improve the role of the roadway in the transportation system. As the roadway currently functions as a county highway, the county is the best agency to own and maintain it.
McNamara Contracting will do signal, ADA improvements on county roadways
McNamara Contracting will do upgrades to county roadways in Oakdale and Lake Elmo after the Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a $308,069 contract with the company April 25.
The intersection improvements will be done on CSAH 13 and Fourth Street North/Hudson Boulevard within the City of Lake Elmo and the City of Oakdale. Improvements include flashing yellow arrow installation, pedestrian/ADA upgrades and storm water improvements.
The work will be at the intersection that is approximately a quarter-mile north of Interstate 94 on the border of Lake Elmo and Oakdale. The City of Oakdale recently completed improvements on Fourth Street North.
Funding for the project will come from state aid and proceeds from the wheelage tax.
