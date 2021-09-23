Washington County Parks invite the public to Fall Family Night Hikes 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10 and 24, at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve, 1515 Keats Ave. N. in Lake Elmo, starting at the Nordic Center.
This is an enjoyable evening family hike along the lit trails of Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Breathe in the crisp autumn air, view the stars, observe the local wildlife, and soak in the serenity of the night.
The program is free with a vehicle permit, which is $7 daily or $30 annually. No reservations are required. Meet at the Nordic Center.
Participants are welcome to bring flashlights, glow sticks, and headlamps. There will be a bonfire lit, and participants may bring their own s’more supplies.
For more information on these and other parks programs, see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us/parks and/or follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
