Washington county officials, along with local, state, and federal partners, celebrated the construction of a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 94 Oct. 8, connecting Oakdale and Woodbury and providing a pedestrian and biking path for a free flow of people between the two cities.
The former crossing was narrow, about eight feet wide, and did not meet current standards for a bikeway, including standards for accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project removed the existing pedestrian and bicycle path on the former bridge, and converted that to a third southbound lane in the roadway.
Then a new pedestrian bridge was built adjacent to the existing roadway bridge. The project adds capacity and improves safety at the intersection of Radio Drive and Inwood Avenue, will improve accessibility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.
The bridge is wide enough to accommodate two-way bike and pedestrian traffic. It also has a pedestrian plaza on either end to offer a more welcoming experience and connect the two cities.
Washington County commissioners Stan Karwoski, District 2, and Lisa Weik, District 5, were part of the celebration, along with representatives from the community.
Commissioner Weik noted the need for continuously growing recreational pedestrian trails, linking communities and providing accessibility, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people are seeking additional outdoor recreation. She also noted that the pedestrian bridge crosses a major interstate freeway. Commissioner Karwoski praised the governmental partnerships making the project possible, saying the project came together through collaboration of the county with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the cities of Woodbury, Oakdale and federal partners.
