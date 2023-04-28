The Washington County Board of Commissioners adopted resolutions April 11 declaring a state of emergency regarding the ice- and snowstorm that occurred March 31-April 1 and a state of emergency regarding river flooding in the county.
Downed trees and limbs from the heavy snow and ice across the county damaged property, creating an emergency 24-hour response from first responders and the Public Works Department. Washington County Emergency Management advised that, due to the number of communities affected and the need to manage the extreme amount of debris effectively, the county activate its Debris Management Plan.
Based on the weather forecast warning of major flooding, with five cities in the county under a state of emergency and several more engaged in costly flood protection measures placing a demand on equipment and personnel resources, and with the number of communities at risk, the supply of resources to support requests for assistance could reach beyond county assets. With that, the County Board declared Washington County in a state of emergency based on the 2023 spring flood conditions stated above, effective April 11.
Temporary drop-off site for storm damage debris
Beginning April 15, Washington County opened a temporary drop-off site at Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields at Belwin Conservancy for tree debris caused by the recent ice/snowstorm.
The site is free and open to residents only (no business waste). This site will accept wood waste from storm damage only. No root balls, stumps, yard waste or grass clippings.
The site is only open on Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through May 31.
Please do not leave debris outside of the gate if the site is not open. Return during the scheduled hours to properly dispose of debris.
There will be no access to the site on Saturday, May 20. Please plan accordingly.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners proclaimed April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day, and May 2023 as Arbor Month in Washington County at its meeting April 25.
The day and the month help bring awareness of the value and benefits that trees provide to communities. The board’s resolution highlights the importance of trees to the community’s well-being, designates Arbor Day and Arbor Month to emphasize planting trees now for the future, and brings attention to the impact emerald ash borer will have on trees within the community.
The wood waste from destroyed ash trees affected by the borer continues to grow, with the peak of wood waste expected to be in 2028. The metropolitan area will need additional capacity to manage the waste in coming years.
