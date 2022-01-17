Washington County Attorney Pete Orput will not seek reelection when his term expires at the end of 2022, he announced on Friday, Jan. 7.
“Serving the people of Washington County has been the highlight of my career,” Orput said in a news release from the county. “I’m incredibly proud of the important work we’ve done to significantly advance the cause of justice. We’ve markedly improved the operations of the county attorney’s office. We’ve established a veteran’s court. We’ve established addressed the scourge of opioid addictions. And we’ve locked up sex traffickers and murderers.
“Most importantly, we’ve helped victims of crime.”
Orput was first elected as Washington County Attorney the 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. Prior to becoming county attorney, he served as an assistant Hennepin County attorney in the violent crimes division of the office.
Orput was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020, the Associated Press reported.
He has also served as general counsel to the Minnesota Department of Corrections and as Deputy Attorney General in charge of the public protection section of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.
In 2016, he was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton to serve on the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission where he served through 2020.
He’s also vice president of the National District Attorneys Association and serves as legal counsel to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.
Before embarking on a career in law, he was a high school history teacher and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a husband and father of three.
“I’ll leave office with a deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve, the trust the public has placed in me, and the people who have helped me along the way,” he stated in the release.
Orput added he’s proud of the outstanding team of prosecutors in the county attorney’s office, adding that the office will remain in “exceptionally capable hands.”
His last day as county attorney will be Dec. 31.
Magnuson launches campaign for County Attorney
Assistant Washington County Attorney and Lake Elmo native Kevin Magnuson announced his candidacy for Washington County Attorney. Magnuson is a prosecutor in the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Magnuson has 22 years of legal experience handling a wide range of matters in private practice and as an Assistant County Attorney, from large class action lawsuits to white collar criminal defense to protecting vulnerable adults from exploitation and neglect. He has represented clients at the United States Supreme Court, the Minnesota Supreme Court, and federal and state trial courts around the county.
“It is gratifying to work in the community where I grew up,” Magnuson said. “Washington County is full of good people whose values I share. Working together with my colleagues in the County Attorney’s Office, we will build upon the strong foundation that Washington County Attorney Pete Orput established over the last 11 years. I will continue working to accomplish real justice in the community by holding violent criminals accountable and empowering victims.”
Orput endorsed Magnuson for his bid for county attorney.
“Kevin is a brilliant lawyer, terrific leader, and committed public servant, Orput said in a press release from Magnusson. “I know him well and I tell you most importantly he is a great person committed to justice. I’m confident Kevin will make Washington County a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Kevin has the temperament and judgment to vigorously prosecute violations of the law while also wisely exercising discretion to take actions that deter crime and heal the wounds that exist in our communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.