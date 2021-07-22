Gov. Tim Walz visited Oak-Land Middle School in South Lake Elmo on Monday, July 19, to see the Stillwater Area Public Schools district’s Extended School Year program in action. The governor’s visit was part of his statewide learning tour aimed to highlight investments in education included in Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget.
During a press conference following the tour, Walz said how great it was to witness in-person instruction after more than a year of changing learning models throughout the state.
“When I got asked last year what I was most looking forward to when COVID ended, it was to be in a classroom with students laughing, smiling, learning and being around their teachers doing what they do best,” Walz said. “You just saw that. That’s what’s happening here.”
Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget includes $1.2 billion for education over four years, including the largest formula increase in 15 years, according to the governor’s website.
Walz thanked many school staff members for keeping school running during the 2020-21 school year, and touted the fact that the legislature agreed to a budget that made education a priority following COVID learning.
“I can’t thank (education staff) enough for doing what they did in what is clearly the most challenging year that we’ve probably ever seen in education,” Walz said.
He extended his thanks to the school board as Stillwater Area Schools Board of Directors Chairwoman Bev Petrie attended the morning tour.
“This is a huge ‘thank you,’ it’s also an acknowledgement of the innovation that happened this year,” Walz said.
The last school year was challenging — to say the least.
During the tour, Walz greeted most of the students and the teachers at the door of their classrooms quickly chatting with them for a few minutes, but the governor was able to slip into Ben Dahlen’s classroom for a quick math lesson.
Dahlen demonstrated percentages by using basketball. He had his students track their own percentage of made field goals compared to free throw percentage using modified basketballs and hoops that were more appropriate for a classroom than a gym ball.
Summarizing the lesson plan, the governor quipped, “So it’s like 50% of people in Minnesota like me.”
Walz added to get reelected he only needs exactly 50% of the vote plus one.
During the press conference, Lansfeldt thanked the governor for making education a priority in the budget noted that it was her first year serving as the district’s superintendent, which drew a hearty chuckle from the governor given the extraordinary circumstances of when she took the reins.
“It has been quite a year,” SAPS Lansfeldt said. “We did it. We have officially survived a full year of pandemic learning with shifting learning models and near constant change.”
The district did take a hit from the pandemic however, as Lansfeldt said it caused a drop in enrollment of approximately 300 students, and the district is hoping when school returns to a more normal year many of those learners will return.
Lansfeldt noted that the governor and his team made education a priority in the state’s funding model.
“They have shown a lot of love for our students and our staff,” Lansfeldt said. “They stayed connected to our schools in a meaningful and valuable ways.”
“The Extended School Year summer programming you’ve seen here today at Oak-Land middle school is just one of the ways that we’re supporting our students,” Lansfeldt said.
The ESY Program is designed to support skills retention during summer break for special education students.
State Rep. Shelly Christiansen said when she ran for office that education was one of her top priorities. Christiansen and her husband both worked as teachers.
The state rep echoed the governor’s sentiment about students being back in the classroom — even if a few students were still needed to wear masks.
“It was so nice to see those sweet faces in there today,” Christiansen said. “They’re just here to genuinely learn and to make up for any learning losses.”
