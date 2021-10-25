Washington County Veterans Services is recruiting volunteer drivers to shuttle Washington County veterans to medical appointments at the Veterans Administration using vans provided by the Disabled American Veterans.
Rides are free. Driver training provided by the VA. Volunteers may drive as much or as little as they prefer. All needed personal protective equipment is provided and drivers are vaccinated if needed and they request it.
Volunteer drivers may call the DAV transportation coordinator at 612-467-2768. Volunteering to drive veterans to VA medical appointments helps ensure veterans receive vital medical care, ac-cording to a press release from Washington County.
Washington County has provided parking for two vans from the DAV, one of which is parked at the county Government Center Stillwater, and the other of which is parked at the transit center in Forest Lake.
Veterans needing rides may also call 612-467-2768 and request a ride.
